United Way Celebrity Bartender Battle at Bay Street Yard raises nearly $40K

FORT MYERS — Local “celebrities” battled it out behind the bar at Bay Street Yard in Fort Myers recently in a Celebrity Bartender competition to raise money for United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades.

The local celebrities, made up of community officials and local business leaders, were divided into Team Hans and Team Franz, led by United Way campaign co-chairs Dr. Scott Nygaard and Dan O’Berski, in an exciting and fun-filled evening of philanthropy. They mixed, mingled, stirred, and served drinks in a friendly competition for the most tips and sales.

All tips, 30% of event food sales and 50% of drink sales from the entire night benefitted the 2024-2025 United Way campaign and its programs that support education, financial stability, and health initiatives within the community. In total, the Celebrity Bartenders and attendees raised almost $14,700 for United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades’ 2024 - 2025 “United We’re Stronger” campaign, which kicked off on Nov. 7 at nearly 52% of the campaign fundraising goal of $11,271,181 thanks to generous contributions from Pacesetter companies and organizations, along with early Alexis de Tocqueville Society giving (individuals who contribute $10,000+ annually) and Keel Club giving (individuals who contribute $1,000-$9,999 annually).

David Fry, co-owner of Bay Street Yard and 10-year United Way board member, has pledged an additional $25,000 to the 2024-2025 campaign, along with donating the space, staff and resources for the Celebrity Bartender Fundraiser event to take place.

“What a great way to jump start our 2024-2025 campaign!” says Jeannine Joy, president and CEO of United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades. “The community showed up for this fun event and now, we’re even closer to our goal. The celebrity bartenders did such an incredible job ‘slinging drinks’ and building excitement, and we are so grateful to David Fry and the entire Bay Street Yard team for having us. There was tough competition between Teams Hans and Team Franz – too close to call – so we declare the community as the winner, since all the dollars raised are going directly to those we serve.”

For more information on United Way and its programs, visit UnitedWayLee.org.