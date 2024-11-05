United Way kicks off Hendry and Glades annual campaign

United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades kicked off its annual campaign for Hendry and Glades counties on...
LABELLE — United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades kicked off its annual campaign for Hendry and Glades counties on Oct. 24 in LaBelle, where leaders of local businesses and nonprofits gathered to generate awareness and excitement as they launched this year’s United Way Campaign.
Hosted by LaBelle Brewing, the kickoff event was led by Campaign Co-chairs Dr. Barbara Mundy of Hendry County School District and Bob Beville, a community volunteer, both United Way Board members.
Attendees learned about the campaign’s tremendous impact on local charitable organizations and their funding priorities for the coming year. The overall fundraising goal for this year’s “United We’re Stronger” campaign is $11,271,181, which will provide funding to support nearly 100 United Way partner agencies across the three counties. This year’s goal for Hendry and Glades is $367,200.
Last year, Hendry and Glades counties’ portion of the campaign raised $364,700.
All money raised through Hendry and Glades United Way campaign stays in the local community to help support the local human service network of partner agencies, which include organizations such as RCMA, Hendry/Glades Unmet Needs Coalition, Agape Home, Harry Chapin Food Bank, Abuse Counseling and Treatment, and other Hendry and Glade County nonprofits.