United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades and collaboratory relaunch SWFL Emergency Relief Fund

Posted Wednesday, October 9, 2024 4:04 pm

FORT MYERS — As Hurricane Milton continues to make its way toward the Gulf Coast of Florida, preparations are already underway to aid in recovery and relief efforts. United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades is partnering with the Collaboratory, Southwest Florida’s community foundation, to assist those in need of support following the storm. With many in Southwest Florida still recovering from Hurricanes Ian and Helene, United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades anticipates there will be widespread, significant needs throughout the region. Support for the relief fund will ensure United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades is well positioned to provide direct assistance to those directly impacted through the network of partner agencies, including providing essential resources, shelter, repairs, and other immediate needs.

An easy-to-use portal for monetary donations, initially created following Hurricane Charley, has been relaunched at SWFLReliefFund.org. Donors can click the black “Donate” button to contribute to the SWFL Emergency Relief Fund. When you give to the SWFL Relief Emergency Relief Fund, you directly support the survivors of Hurricane Milton. United Way, in partnership with Collaboratory and our network of nonprofit agencies, are in place and ready to help. 100% of the funds will support people affected by Hurricane Milton.

United Way is asking donors to contribute financially to the fund rather than donations of clothing and personal items for the time being. Once the community stabilizes after the storm, the nonprofit will revisit the items needed for long-term recovery.

Funding for financial challenges after the storm will be a major focus. Needs will likely include funds for replacement of personal items (home contents) and lost food. Issues that tend to surface after natural disasters are new deposits or costs incurred due to a required relocation, increased commute costs, navigation of landlord tenant disputes, and alternate child care costs.

Transportation will be another challenging issue with many automobiles damaged or individuals having to shelter further from work – gas cards, vehicles, vehicle repairs, and ride-share cards will be needed. Funding and supplies for home repairs will likely be a priority.

“Of course we are hoping for the best, but if our experience with Hurricane Ian taught us anything it is to be prepared,” said United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades CEO and President Jeannine Joy. “We are hoping that by sharing this fund now, we can begin to receive monetary gifts that will be critical to helping those in need as soon as possible.”

For more information on how you can support United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades, please call 239-433-2000 or visit UnitedWayLee.org.