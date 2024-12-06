US 98 lane closures start Dec. 9

Daytime lane closures will occur on US 98 (SR 700) between NW 80th Avenue and approximately half a mile north of NW 160th Street ...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY – Daytime lane closures will occur on US 98 (SR 700) between NW 80th Avenue and approximately half a mile north of NW 160th Street starting Dec. 9, 2024, as part of ongoing construction efforts in the area.
Crews will close one lane at a time from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily to complete milling, paving, sodding, and striping throughout the project limits. Flaggers will be present to guide motorists through the construction zone safely. This work is part of a project to improve road quality along US 98.
Motorists should expect minor delays, remain cautious, and be alert to workers and equipment in the area.
For real-time updates on road conditions and traffic, visit www.FL511.com. To stay informed on local project progress, check www.swflroads.com/roadwatch/.