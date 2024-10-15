USACE announces start of Blue Roof Program in response to Hurricane Milton

Posted Tuesday, October 15, 2024 4:48 pm

JACKSONVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District announced the start of the Operation Blue Roof Program Tuesday, Oct. 15. USACE is tasked by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs. The Operation Blue Roof Program provides temporary blue covering with fiber-reinforced sheeting to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made.

Operation Blue Roof is a free service to homeowners. The counties currently identified for the program include: Brevard, Citrus, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia Counties. The initial sign-up period ends Nov. 5.

Residents impacted by Hurricane Milton can sign-up at www.blueroof.gov, calling 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258), or visiting an ROE collection center throughout the affected areas. ROE collection center locations are listed on the website www.blueroof.gov. Here, you can sign up for Blue Roof assistance using a Right of Entry (ROE) form, which gathers information about your residence. The ROE is a legal document that allows USACE workers to access your property and assess your home’s damage. The ROE also allows contracted crews to work on your roof.

Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the USACE on behalf of FEMA. It protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm. This program is for primary residences or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50 percent structural damage. Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program. Not all roof types qualify for the program. Roofs that are flat or made of metal or clay, slate, or asbestos tile do not qualify. The roof must be standard roof shingles, or similar material that will allow contractors to nail the tarp in place. Contractors will consider repairs to metal roofs and mobile homes on a case-by-case basis and will install the cover if possible.

Operation Blue Roof will remove homeowner tarps installed and minor debris to allow for proper installation. Any large items of debris, such as a tree, must be removed from the roof by the homeowner to be eligible for the program.

Residents can call toll free 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888-766-3258) or visit our website www.blueroof.gov for more information.