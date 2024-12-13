USACE issues scoping letter for assessment for the Indian River Lagoon South Project

Posted Friday, December 13, 2024 3:28 pm

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District (USACE) is preparing a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) assessment for the Indian River Lagoon South Project (IRL-S) Recreation Features. IRL-S is a part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP). The project was authorized in Section 1001(14) of the Water Resources Development Act of 2007, Public Law 110-114 and Section 8401(6)2 of the Water Resources Development Act of 2022, Public Law 117-3263. The purpose of the IRL-S is to provide benefits to the St. Lucie River and Tributary system and this action will provide recreation features at project components.

Alternatives for recreation features for public use consistent with other CERP projects for the full IRL-S project will be developed. Recreation features will be considered only within the current real estate already procured for the IRL-S Project under design and construction and future natural water storage areas still to be acquired within the authorized IRL-S project (Figure 1). Table 1 (enclosed) describes the components of the IRL-S Project and possible recreation opportunities. Recreation features to be considered may include the following:

• Shelters

• Parking

• Public Restrooms



• Boat ramps

• Bike/walking path markings and signage.

• Other recreation features proposed by stakeholders that are within the authorized purposes of the project.

We invite the participation of Federal and State agencies, Native American Tribes, local agencies, interested parties and individuals to provide comments and to identify any issues, concerns or ideas for potential recreation features. Please share this notice with any interested party.

Your comments may be transmitted electronically to IRL-S_recreation@usace.army.mil no later than 30 days from the date of this letter. All comments will be summarized, addressed, and used to inform development of alternatives for the IRL-S recreation features.

Public scoping meeting will be held December 12, from 2:00pm to 3:00pm virtually at: https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m86b0950db3fdac3b95de99e1a6e98d8f

and again from 5:30pm to 6:30pm virtually at: https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=mb77fbe4f5322a76f3d8ac3086934503e

For more information on the project, please go to the following website: https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/Missions/Environmental/Ecosystem-Restoration/Indian-River-Lagoon-South/.

A signed copy of this letter is available at https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/About/Divisions-Offices/Planning/Environmental-Branch/Environmental-Documents/ Hendry County – last row.