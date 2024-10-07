USACE prepares for Hurricane Milton

Posted Monday, October 7, 2024 8:13 pm

As Hurricane Milton makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District (USACE), is preparing to respond as needed and providing information on operational adjustments that will take place within the district.

“Our staff is coordinating closely with Federal agencies and Tribal, state, and local government officials in Florida to support local residents and prepare for the impacts of Hurricane Milton on the state, our facilities, and projects,” said Col. Brandon Bowman, Jacksonville District Commander. “We are adjusting our operations to ensure the safety of those who use our facilities and our staff. USACE is ready to deliver on any mission given by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support recovery missions.”

The Jacksonville District Emergency Operations Center is active, allowing the district to devote added attention to the response actions that might be necessary as Hurricane Milton impacts Florida. We have deployed staff to the state of Florida Emergency Operations Center and subject matter experts to areas around the state, and we are working closely with state and local officials to coordinate preparedness and response activities.

Jacksonville District is issuing the following guidance on its operations in south Florida: