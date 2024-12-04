USACE project helps protect manatees

Posted Wednesday, December 4, 2024 11:45 am

JACKSONVILLE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has worked to maintain a vital refuge for manatees at Faka Union, a move that complements its mission to restore the Everglades ecosystem while safeguarding vulnerable wildlife.

The Picayune Strand Restoration Project (PSRP) is a part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) with the mission of recreating historic sheet flow across the landscape. In partnership with the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), USACE has developed conservation efforts designed to protect manatees as they adapt to the changing Florida landscape.

“We are not only attempting to restore the Everglades to historic conditions but also protect threatened and endangered species from adverse impacts as we do it,” said Sam Hans a biologist with USACE. “As we restore the Everglades we need to provide offsets when projects negatively impact species. The project’s Faka Union manatee refuge provide that offset and will allow the species to utilize the restored landscape in the years to come.”

USACE in collaboration with SFWMD, has been instrumental in developing the refuge which was completed in March 2020. While SFWMD led the design and construction of the site, USACE conducted reviews and provided oversight during construction. Once the refuge was built, USACE transferred its operation and maintenance responsibilities to SFWMD, which now oversees its ongoing operations and maintenance.

The Faka Union canal is a known natural warm-water refuge for manatees, due to warm water under the spillway. The natural manatee refuge is formed when freshwater and tidal salty water interact, forming a halocline that traps warm water near the bottom of the canal. Manatees seek these types of warm water refuges to survive when water temperatures drop in cold months. The PSRP will divert water from the single source running into the Faka Union canal causing a reduction in fresh water flowing through the Faka Union canal, which will affect a halocline formed by the interaction of freshwater and tidal water that recreates the warm conditions manatees currently use. Recognizing the impact, USACE created the refuge as an alternative warm-water refuge. This innovative manatee sanctuary taps into the groundwater, providing consistent warmth for manatees during colder months to help reduce cold stress, a common danger for this species.

The primary goal of the refuge is to replace the lost warm-water habitat. Already, Manatees are using the refuge, the refuge appears to be a success and it has provided a reliable sanctuary during colder months. Innovative use of groundwater, warmer and more stable than surface water, is a key component of the refuge’s design and has set a precedent for future conservation efforts.

The Faka Union refuge reflects the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ commitment to wildlife conservation, aligning with its larger goal of restoring the Everglades while preserving vulnerable species. This refuge maintains a sanctuary where manatees can thrive in harmony with Florida’s evolving ecosystem, showcasing how innovation and collaboration can protect wildlife for future generations.