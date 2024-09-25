USGS deploys wave sensors along Florida’s coast ahead of Hurricane Helene

TAMPA —Ahead of Hurricane Helene, scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey are deploying 13 wave sensors on Sept. 25 in Florida between Venice and Panama City. Potential impacts from Helene include danger of life-threatening storm surge along the entire west coast of the Florida Peninsula and Florida Big Bend, as well as devastating hurricane-force winds across portions of northern Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The sensors will measure water levels and give insight on factors such as wave height and frequency, storm tide and storm surge. The sensors will be in place from before Helene arrives until the storm departs, and at that time, scientists will retrieve the instruments and analyze collected data.

The resulting information can be used to fine-tune future storm surge and coastal change forecasts. The sensor data can help identify areas hit the hardest by storm surge and guide emergency responders and local officials with recovery efforts. Insight can also help inform flood insurance maps and building codes to improve structural designs for public safety.

“Studying Helene and other storms gives real-world insight that’s valuable in helping with community preparedness,” said Kevin Grimsley, who is part of this deployment effort and the associate center director for data with the USGS Caribbean-Florida Water Science Center. “Wave sensors capture data at a very high frequency, so we are able to receive extremely detailed and comprehensive records.”

The wave sensors are housed in vented aluminum pipes a few inches wide and about a foot long. They are being installed on bridges, piers, and other structures that have a good chance of surviving the storm.

Information on the sensor deployment and the incoming data will be available on the USGS Flood Event Viewer.

As the USGS continues to take all appropriate preparedness actions in response to Helene, those ­­­in the storm’s projected path can visit ready.gov or listo.gov for tips on creating emergency plans and putting together an emergency supply kit.

This photograph, taken during a previous storm, shows a USGS scientist installing a storm tide sensor on a bridge. Those sensors use the same metal housing that can hold USGS wave sensors. Credit: Jonathan Willis, USGS. High resolution copy: Storm tide sensor installed for Hurricane Dorian