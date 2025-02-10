USPS and U.S. Postal Inspection Service warn public about romance scams

With Valentine’s Day approaching, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service...
CENTRAL FLORIDA — With Valentine’s Day approaching, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) want consumers to be aware they may be targeted for romance scams, a deceptive form of fraud that preys on individuals seeking companionship. These scams often start online but frequently escalate to requests for money or valuables sent through the mail, leading to devasting financial and emotional losses for victims.
“Protecting the sanctity and integrity of the mail is our top priority,” said USPIS Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale. “This includes protecting customers from mail-related crimes, including fraudulent schemes like romance scams. Public awareness is critical in stopping these criminals before they cause harm.”
How romance scams work
• Scammers create fake identities, often using stolen photos and fictitious personal details.
• They cultivate online relationships over weeks or months, building trust through social media, dating apps, or email, and pledge their love early on.
• Once trust is established, they fabricate urgent financial needs – such as medical emergencies, travel expenses, or business problems – to solicit money.
• Victims are pressured into sending cash, checks, wire transfers, or gift cards, making recovery difficult once the fraud is detected.
How to protect yourself
How USPS and USPIS are fighting fraud
USPS and USPIS are ramping up public outreach efforts to help Americans recognize and avoid mail fraud. In addition to proactive law enforcement measures, the Postal Service is spreading awareness through multiple channels to raise awareness, including:
How to report mail fraud
If you are someone you know has been targeted by a romance scam involving the mail, report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at www.uspis.gov/report. Victims should also notify their local law enforcement agency and the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov.