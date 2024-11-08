Online Exclusive

USPS announces holiday schedule for Veterans Day

No mail delivery and all Post Offices closed
Posted 11/8/24

In observance of the Veterans Day holiday, Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail transactions on Monday, November 11...

Online Exclusive

USPS announces holiday schedule for Veterans Day

Posted
No mail delivery and all Post Offices closed

CENTRAL FLORIDA In observance of the Veterans Day holiday, Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail transactions on Monday, November 11, 2024. There will be no residential or business deliveries.

 

Although there will be no regular mail service, Priority Mail Express is delivered 365 days a year and will be delivered on November 11, 2024. Normal delivery and collection schedules will resume on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

 

Stamps are available at most grocery, pharmacy, and convenient stores. For 24/7 access to most postal products and services, go to www.usps.comwhere you can look up a ZIP Code, track a package, buy stamps, hold mail, print postage online, submit a change of address, schedule a package pickup and find USPS locations including self-service kiosks.

 

For a full list of holiday observances, please see the holiday and events page on our website.  

 website.

x