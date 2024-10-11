USPS statement on Florida 2 operations and hurricane recovery

Posted Friday, October 11, 2024 11:01 am

Hurricanes Helene and Milton were catastrophic natural disasters that have disrupted services and operations for many organizations – including the Postal Service’s ability to deliver mail and packages - throughout the entire Southeast region. The Postal Service is working closely with other federal agencies, including FEMA, to assist in the response. The Postal Service's primary focus is to maintain the safety and security of our employees and to ensure that Americans receive their mail and packages as swiftly as possible.

USPS Operations In Florida 2 Are Resuming But Full Recovery May Take Time

Our operations team has worked around the clock to restore operations wherever safely possible however there is significant work to be done to deliver a backlog of mail and packages and reopen routes in the areas hit hardest by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The full recovery of service to the area may stretch forward for some time.

As of Oct. 10, all USPS Florida 2 processing facilities and most retail and delivery units have not reopened. Where retail and delivery units remain inaccessible, we have relocated operations to nearby units and are further deploying mobile retail units to make sure we can provide retail and delivery services to impacted communities as quickly as possible.

We remain committed to delivering mail wherever it's feasible and safe, constantly adjusting our operations for a swift restoration of services. For the latest updates on our services, please visit our Service Alerts page here.

Impact On Florida 2 USPS Operations

The Postal Service operates 303 facilities in Florida 2. Local areas using three-digit ZIP Codes beginning in 328-329, 335-339,341-342 and 346-347 were the most severely impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. USPS teams have been dispatched to affected areas where possible and are working to get into other areas which remain inaccessible so far. As of October 10:

0 postal facilities reopened, 295 still remain closed. The operations from these closed facilities are not being handled by Mobile Retail Units on site.

0 facility destroyed : (as of Oct. 9)

: (as of Oct. 9) 0 facilities with flooding, facilities without power (as of Oct. 9)

0 impacted delivery offices are attempting delivery where safe to do so

are attempting delivery where safe to do so 0 Retail Offices offering cash only transactions.

Approximately 0 offices have reported 0 pieces of mail delayed by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Potential Package. (as of Oct. 9) Estimated backlog as of October 10 is 4457641 parcels.

by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Potential Package. (as of Oct. 9) Estimated backlog as of October 10 is 4457641 parcels. All mail destined for Florida that cannot be delivered is being sent to Local Post offices where it will be delivered where safe to do so

All addresses are currently unreachable due to displacement or inoperable routes.

due to displacement or inoperable routes. All estimated routes are currently inoperable after the initial impact of the storm.

after the initial impact of the storm. Replacement vehicles are being sent to local post offices that suffered vehicle damage, enabling them to resume delivery services as quickly as possible.

Resources For Florida Residents

0 mobile operations unit has been established across the following locations where residents can send/receive mail and packages.

For impacted residents who have relocated due to the storm, be sure to complete a change of address request at moversguide.usps.com.

For impacted residents currently in a temporary shelter, USPS employees will be on site this week to assist with change of address requests to ensure mail and packages are sent to a designated address.