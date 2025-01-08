USPS temporarily suspends operations at the Palmdale Post Office

News from USPS
Posted 1/8/25

Effective Jan. 8, operations at the Palmdale Post Office located at 1134 Broadway Street NW, Palmdale...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

USPS temporarily suspends operations at the Palmdale Post Office

Posted
News from USPS

PALMDALE, FL – Effective January 8, operations at the Palmdale Post Office located at 1134 Broadway Street NW, Palmdale, FL 33944, are temporarily suspended due to safety concerns.

Retail and Post Office Box services are available at the following alternate location:

 

Labelle Post Office

35 W. Washington Ave

Labelle, FL 33944

 

Retail Hours of Operations:

Mon-Fri      9:00am – 5:00pm

Sat             Closed

Sun            Closed

 

 

P.O. Box customers are reminded to bring proper photo identification for mail and package pickups.

 

The safety and well-being of our customers and our employees is a priority to the U.S. Postal Service. We appreciate their patience as we address and resolve this safety concern. Updates will be provided as soon as additional information becomes available. 

USPS, palmdale

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Quarters for a Cause to be held Jan. 21 to benefit Ely …

Start the new year with a hike

4-H Club brightens group of veterans morning with …

First Baptist Church presents The Kramers

x