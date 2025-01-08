USPS temporarily suspends operations at the Palmdale Post Office

Effective Jan. 8, operations at the Palmdale Post Office located at 1134 Broadway Street NW, Palmdale...
PALMDALE, FL – Effective January 8, operations at the Palmdale Post Office located at 1134 Broadway Street NW, Palmdale, FL 33944, are temporarily suspended due to safety concerns.
Retail and Post Office Box services are available at the following alternate location:
Labelle Post Office
35 W. Washington Ave
Labelle, FL 33944
Retail Hours of Operations:
Mon-Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm
Sat Closed
Sun Closed
P.O. Box customers are reminded to bring proper photo identification for mail and package pickups.
The safety and well-being of our customers and our employees is a priority to the U.S. Postal Service. We appreciate their patience as we address and resolve this safety concern. Updates will be provided as soon as additional information becomes available.