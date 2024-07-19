Vector Solutions and NFPA provides training programs to all firefighters

Posted Friday, July 19, 2024 9:52 am

On July 18, Vector Solutions, the leading provider of technology solutions to help train, prepare, and retain public safety professionals, announced that it is working with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) to host NFPA’s groundbreaking virtual training program for first responders. NFPA received a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to build this training, which will enhance firefighter competency in responding to emerging distributed energy technologies and lithium-ion battery fires.



The NFPA Fire Incident Response Simulated Training (FIRST) Application offers a game-like simulated training experience designed to address renewable technology emerging hazards. This immersive program allows firefighters to train in realistic virtual scenarios, such as fighting electric vehicle and energy storage fires in residential garages. The application is based on real-world test data, enabling firefighters to engage in interactive, multi-user simulations that mirror actual incidents. This training is engineered to help improve their response times and effectiveness, ultimately enhancing public safety.





“Since the inception of NFPA’s electric vehicle and hybrid fire safety training courses 14 years ago, we’ve seen about 350,000 firefighters benefit from these in-depth lessons,” said Andrew Klock, NFPA Senior Manager of Education and Development. “Our hope in working with Vector Solutions is to meet the needs of today’s digital learners by using Vector’s responder platforms to reach the millions of first responders who may battle these types of fires in their own communities.”Vector Solutions has a long-standing history of serving state, county, and municipal governmental entities since its founding in 1999. With a focus on the Fire and EMS market, Vector worked with NFPA to distribute essential training through the TargetSolutions Training Management System. This collaboration aims to address the evolving needs of today’s firefighters through innovative training solutions.“We are honored to support NFPA in providing their cutting-edge training to firefighters across the country,” said Josh Grossman, General Manager of the Public Sector at Vector Solutions. “Our work together exemplifies our united commitment to ensuring first responders feel prepared and protected as they battle today’s emergencies.”Vector Solutions is also supporting this initiative with a pre-built TargetSolutions custom Activity in its versatile training management system that allows fire departments to track and report on their personnel’s training progress, ensuring they receive the credit deserved for their participation in this innovative simulation.