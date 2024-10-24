Verne J. Stark

Verne John Stark went home to his heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at Salina Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. Verne was born on June 20, 1935 in Boxholm, Iowa, the son of John Abel Stark and Minnie Belle Caldwell-Stark.

Verne married Joyce D. Powers-Stark on August 31, 1957 in Boxholm, Iowa. They were married for 63 years enjoying many blessings together.

Verne graduated in 1965, Summa Cum Laude from Iowa State University with a Bachelor's in Industrial Administration. After graduation he started his career with Massey Ferguson where he developed a sweet corn harvester and a sugar cane harvester. The sugar cane harvester took Verne to become an accomplished international businessman, spending a vast majority of his career working in 33 countries for Massey Ferguson in the Sugar Cane Division. Verne had astounding opportunities to work with Princes, Ministers of Finance, Ministers of Economy, Secretary of Agriculture of Argentina, the Republic of Sudan and many other countries. In 1979 Verne invested in Great Bend Manufacturing, which brought his family from Florida to Great Bend, Kansas. He went to Cross Manufacturing and later to Mankato Minn. Hiniker Corporation, where he worked with the Gerald Gedwitz family, Helene Curtis Industries,Inc. It was here that Verne had the opportunity to expand the agriculture equipment companies as well as diversify the company into the Coster Engineering water treatment purification industry. It was here that Verne also took the opportunity to start a family business, the Enrev Corporation Water Systems. Desiring to be closer to his family he accepted the position as CEO of Solomon Corporation in Solomon, KS. After retirement, Verne and Joyce enjoyed many years traveling and later became camp hosts at Lake Wilson for 11 years, until the passing of Joyce in 2021.

Verne’s greatest achievement was his family, whom he would brag on the 68 descendants that he had created. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Stark-Deutsch and husband Randy; son, David Stark; daughter, Deena Stark-Divilbiss and husband, Randy; son, Dan Stark; grandchildren, Natalie Deutsch-Patton (Luke), Jacob Deutsch (Lexi), Matt Eddington (Kaley), Ashley Stark-Kohman (Colten), Tyler Stark (Shannon), Ryan Stark (Ashlee), Calvin Divilbiss (Haley), Cory Divilbiss (Malia), Casey Divilbiss (Kyrsten), David B. Stark, Carly Peach (Matt), Caylee Stark, Christie Stark-Rossouw(Clinton), Catie Stark-Chamagua(Gino) and 22 great grandchildren; brother, Glenn Stark (Marva Jean); brother-in-law, Rick Deemy (Ruby); sister-in-law, Jerilyn Carlson (Clark); many wonderful nieces, nephews, and great friends all over the world.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, October 13, 2024 at Corinthians Hill Event Center, 464 NE 20 Avenue, Great Bend, Kansas with Pastor Curtis Reinhardt presiding.

Memorials to Cornerstone Fellowship, 1609 24th Street, Great Bend, Kansas 67530 and Kans for Kids with Cancer, PO Box 178 Hoisington, Kansas 67544.