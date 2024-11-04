Veterans can get free passport photos in November

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/4/24

The Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Palm Beach County, is providing free passport photos...

WEST PALM BEACH — The Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Palm Beach County, is providing free passport photos for veterans, active-duty military and reservists in November when they apply for a new passport or renew an expired passport and cannot renew by mail.

“Our servicemembers give our nation so much and their dedication to this nation is unparalleled,” said Joseph Abruzzo, Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Palm Beach County. “This is a small appreciation to give back to those that serve or have served.”

To be eligible for the free photo, military personnel can present their DD-214, military identification, or have a veteran designation on their driver’s license and make an appointment at one of our office locations below:

• North County Courthouse, 3188 PGA Blvd. Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
• South County Courthouse, 200 W. Atlantic Ave. Delray Beach, FL 33444
• West County Courthouse, 2950 State Road 15 Belle Glade, FL 33430

Appointments are available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays, and can be made at https://www.mypalmbeachclerk.com/passport.

