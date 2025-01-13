Veterans center to host “Hobbies & Helping Hands” Fair for military families

The Veterans Center of Excellence at Indian River State College invites veterans and their families to discover...
PORT ST. LUCIE — The Veterans Center of Excellence at Indian River State College invites veterans and their families to discover new passions and purpose at its upcoming Hobbies & Volunteerism Fair. The event will be held on Friday, March 14, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM at 500 NW California Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.
This free community event offers veterans and their loved ones a chance to explore an array of engaging hobbies and meaningful volunteer opportunities. From artistic pursuits like carving and photography to outdoor adventures including scuba diving and birdwatching, attendees can sample activities that spark joy and foster connection.
Featured activities include:
• Creative arts: Photography, carving, painting, and fiber arts
The fair will also showcase community organizations seeking veteran volunteers, including Paws 4 Liberty (service dog training), Grace Packs (food security), Honor Flight, and Heathcote Botanical Gardens.
“This event celebrates our veterans by connecting them with activities that enrich their lives and opportunities to continue serving their community,” says Veteran Student Success Coordinator Camilo Medina. “Whether you’re interested in learning a new hobby or giving back through volunteerism, there’s something for everyone.”
Veterans and family members interested in attending can contact Camilo Medina at cmedina@irsc.edu or 772-336-6370 for more information.