Visit historic St. Augustine

St. Augustine is the oldest continuously occupied settlement of European origin in the United States.
ST. AUGUSTINE -- Florida’s oldest city is filled with history.
During the Spanish Colonial Period (1586 to 1764) the town plan was designed. The narrow streets and balconied houses were introduced by settlers from Spain.
The Castillio de San Marcos fort was completed in the late 17th century, designed to protect the city from English pirates. The fort, now part of the National Park Service, is open to the public seven days a week, except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A variety of museums showcase the city’s history. Tourist attractions in St. Augustine include the Pirate Museum, the Lightner Museum, Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park, Spanish Military Hospital, the Colonial Quarter Museum, the Medieval Torture Museum, the Oldest Store Museum and the Old Florida Museum.
The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche marks the spot of the first Catholic Mass in North America in 1565. The first Catholic parish in St. Augustine was founded in 1565, but early churches were destroyed by fires. The Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine, which has stone walls, was built in 1797.