Visit The Brain Bus at the Christmas Festival Dec. 14

OKEECHOBEE — The Brain Bus will be at Okeechobee Main Street - Flagler Park 55 SE 3rd Ave., during the 2024 Christmas Festival and Parade on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Brain Bus raises awareness of Alzheimer’s and related dementias and addresses the benefits of early detection, early diagnosis, brain health and risk reduction.
Join the Brain Bus to learn about:
• 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.
Also, join us for trivia and interactive brain games!
Registration:
Registration is not required in advance.
For questions, please call the Alzheimer Association’s 24X7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.