Volunteers needed to support the Salvation Army Christmas Programs

Posted Tuesday, November 19, 2024 1:27 pm

In 2023, more than 2 million volunteers of all ages supported The Salvation Army in the United States.

The Salvation Army relies heavily on volunteers to fulfill its mission and accomplish all its tasks, especially during the holiday season. This holiday season, the Salvation Army invite all to make a difference in so many lives by volunteering. Major Michelle Wilson said, “We have volunteer opportunities to meet everyone’s schedule.”

Volunteer as a Bell Ringer – You can raise enough money to feed thirteen people for every hour of volunteer bell ringing. Salvation Army volunteers need to be available from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24, Monday through Saturday. The red kettles collect dollars to support the wide range of services and programs offered during the year. They provide food, shelter, emergency financial assistance, youth programs, and disaster relief.

During the holiday season, The Salvation Army’s red kettles have been a symbol of goodwill for over 125 years. Simply select a location, date, and time on www.RegisterToRing.com. Ring with friends, bring your family, or split your shift with co-workers or your church group! All are welcome.

Be An Angel Tree Volunteer - Holiday shoppers can adopt a child or senior through the Angel Tree Program, making Christmas dreams a reality. Volunteers are needed to manage Angel Tree adoption locations, sort gifts, and assist with gift distribution.

Another way to help is to host an Angel Tree in your church or place of business where employees, visitors and customers can participate by adopting one or more Angels.

“We appreciate our dedicated volunteers at The Salvation Army, said Major Wilson. “We hope that everyone will consider volunteering with The Salvation Army this season. Our volunteers help us amplify the impact we make in the lives of those we serve.

Visit www.RegistertoRing.com to sign up as a volunteer bell ringer. Go to salvationarmyFlorida.org or call 727-766-1557. for more information about the Angel Tree, to donate, or learn more about how you can support The Salvation Army this Christmas.