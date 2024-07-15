Voter registration deadline is July 22

The deadline to register to vote or to change political party registration for the August Primary Election is July 22.
Are you registered to vote?
The deadline to request a Vote By Mail ballot is Aug. 8 at 5 p.m.
Early voting in Okeechobee County is Aug. 10-17, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office in the Historic Okeechobee County Courthouse, 304 N.W. Second Street, Okeechobee. www.voteokeechobee.com.
Early voting in Hendry County is Aug. 5-17, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 25 E. Hickpochee Avenue, LaBelle; or the Supervisor of Elections Office, 1100 S. Olympia Street, Suite 504, Clewiston. For more information, go online to www.hendryelections.org.
Early voting in Glades County is Aug. 10-17, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 998 U.S. Highway 27 South, Moore Haven (rear entrance). For more information, go online to www.voteglades.com.
Early voting in western Palm Beach County is Aug. 10-18, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Belle Glade Branch Library, 725 N.W. Fourth St, or the Loula B. York Library, 525 Bacom Point Drive, Pahokee. Palm Beach County. Palm Beach County residents may also vote at any other early voting site in the county. For more information, go online to www.votepalmbeach.gov.
Election Day is Aug. 20, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at regular polling places for each precinct. For more information, contact your Supervisor of Elections Office.