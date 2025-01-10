Want to attract hummingbirds?

Posted Friday, January 10, 2025 3:05 pm

Hummingbirds are getting a lot of love from Florida consumers these days, according to experts at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

Experts at UF/IFAS Extension offices regularly provide guidance, blogs and peer-reviewed resources for those seeking ways to attract hummingbirds to their yards and patios.

“People have a fascination with hummingbirds and how to attract them to their yards,” said Ken Gioeli, a UF/IFAS Extension agent in St. Lucie County who specializes in natural resources. “From their critical pollination role and flight abilities to the vibrant iridescent features they display, hummingbird traits are a delight to observe and an important part of the ecosystem.”

On Jan. 23, UF/IFAS invites the public to a free workshop on hummingbirds at UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23

Time: Noon to 1 p.m.

Location: UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County, 8400 Picos Road, Fort Pierce

Advance registration required: Please register here for the hands-on workshop.

“This workshop is a must-attend for anyone who wants to learn about hummingbirds, how to attract them to their yards and receive a free hummingbird feeder to get started,” said Gioeli.

Participants will walk away with a free, 6-inch hummingbird feeder, along with instructions for care and use. In Florida’s heat, hummingbird feeders should be cleaned out weekly to control bacterial contamination.

Participants will also get a tour of the Extension’s gardens for a demonstration of the landscape plants that can provide natural nectar sources attractive to hummingbirds as well as butterflies.

Florida is home to three species of hummingbirds. While the black-chinned and rufous hummingbirds can occasionally be seen during winter in Florida, the ruby-throated is the most common hummer in the state. These birds are known for their vibrant plumage and incredible flying abilities, including hovering and flying backwards.

Ruby-throated hummingbirds’ breeding range extends from central Kansas to central Florida, with some birds staying in South Florida year-round. Males arrive in Florida in March. Females arrive about a week later.

Nesting begins in April, with females building walnut-sized nests often over water. The nests are made from plant down and bound with spider webs, providing a secure environment for their eggs.

Hummingbirds have a high metabolism and need to consume large amounts of nectar daily. Hummingbird feeders are one way to attract hummingbirds, but they should not be the sole food source due to the limited nourishment provided by sugar solutions. Setting up your landscape, garden or patio with the right plants will be a great primary food source for them and a great way to attract them, as well.