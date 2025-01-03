Warming center open Friday and Saturday

OKEECHOBEE -- Okeechobee County partnered with RiteLife Services, Inc. to provide a warming center to be open during the overnight hours on Friday & Saturday, Jan. 3 & 4, 2025. Forecast …
OKEECHOBEE -- Okeechobee County partnered with RiteLife Services, Inc. to provide a warming center to be open during the overnight hours on Friday & Saturday, Jan. 3 & 4, 2025. Forecast information for the area indicates that wind chills have the potential to be below 40 degrees for 3-4 hours during the overnight hours. The warming center is designed for people who are without homes or do not have adequate heat.
The warming center will open at 6:30 p.m. and remain open until temperatures are above 40 degrees the next morning. The center may close for the night if no clients are received by 10:00 p.m. The warming center will be located at the following location: