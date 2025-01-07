Warming center opens in Okeechobee

Okeechobee County partnered with RiteLife Services, Inc. to offer a warming center to be open during the overnight hours beginning Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, through Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. …
Okeechobee County partnered with RiteLife Services, Inc. to offer a warming center to be open during the overnight hours beginning Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, through Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Forecast information for Okeechobee indicates that wind chills will range from 35°-40° F and actual temperatures 39°-40° F during this time period. The warming center is designed for people who are without homes or do not have adequate heat.