Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 1/7/25

Okeechobee County partnered with RiteLife Services, Inc. to offer a warming center to be open during the overnight hours beginning Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, through Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

Warming center opens in Okeechobee

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

Okeechobee County partnered with RiteLife Services, Inc. to offer a warming center to be open during the overnight hours beginning Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, through Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Forecast information for Okeechobee indicates that wind chills will range from 35°-40° F and actual temperatures 39°-40° F during this time period. The warming center is designed for people who are without homes or do not have adequate heat.


The warming center will open at 6:30 p.m. and remain open until temperatures are above 40° the next morning. The center may close for the night if no clients are received by 10 p.m. The warming center will be located at the following location:

RiteLife Services, Inc.
202 NE 2nd Street, Suite 5
Okeechobee, FL 34974

While cots are provided, persons needing to use the center should bring their own bedding. For everyone’s safety, no weapons, drugs, alcohol, or pets will be allowed in the center. Determinations to activate beyond Thursday will be made at a future time.

For more information, contact Barbara at RiteLife by calling 561-503-1323.

Comments

