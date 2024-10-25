We’ll be fine, no matter who wins

As the 2024 election nears its end, we can all agree on two things: First, it’s a relief that it’s almost over.
Second, as one wag put it, "there is 100% agreement in America that half the voters are wrong."
But, seriously, how many of us are genuinely excited about Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? Instead of real conversations about the issues, we’re being bombarded with promises of more government handouts, as if voters don’t realize that “government money” is just taxpayer money. The unsustainable deficit spending by both parties harms us all and could eventually bankrupt the most prosperous nation on Earth.
This election might come down to which candidate people dislike less. Both campaigns have spent billions to stoke our fears, and it seems to be working.
With the constant fearmongering from both sides, this election has turned many of us into political fanatics. But it’s time to take a breath. It’s almost over. Many of us have already voted. It’s time to stop letting these campaigns make us hate each other. It’s time for friendships to be rebuilt. It’s time for families to reconnect. It’s time to stop the animosity. It’s time to heal.
And it’s time for all Americans to have some faith in this great nation. No matter which candidate wins, we will endure. Here’s why:
Our politics have become a mess. Both parties care more about winning than they do about our nation’s future. Instead of talking to each other, they spend all their time shouting at each other. Most Americans are sick of it. Neither party represents them. That’s why so many are rejecting both parties, insisting on nonpartisan primaries, and experimenting with alternative movements like No Labels. If the parties don’t moderate, they’ll continue their downward plunges.
But no matter who wins, America will survive. Ordinary citizens, not politicians, will save us. Voters will reject extremism. Politicians will have no choice but to follow us. We’ll get through this.
(Joe Smyth is the author of Fixing America’s Broken Politics. The Arizona resident is a former journalist, now retired. The opinions expressed here are his own. Reader reactions, pro or con, are welcome at okeenews@iniusa.org.)