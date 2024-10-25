We’ll be fine, no matter who wins

Posted Friday, October 25, 2024 10:50 am

As the 2024 election nears its end, we can all agree on two things: First, it’s a relief that it’s almost over. Second, as one wag put it, “there is 100% agreement in America that half the voters are wrong.”

But, seriously, how many of us are genuinely excited about Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? Instead of real conversations about the issues, we’re being bombarded with promises of more government handouts, as if voters don’t realize that “government money” is just taxpayer money. The unsustainable deficit spending by both parties harms us all and could eventually bankrupt the most prosperous nation on Earth.

This election might come down to which candidate people dislike less. Both campaigns have spent billions to stoke our fears, and it seems to be working.

Many voters dislike Harris’s liberal politics, but they fear Trump even more. They see him as too narcissist, divisive and authoritative. They believe he doesn’t respect the Constitution, that he tried to overthrow the 2020 election, and would use the office to enrich himself and expand and perpetuate his power. So, they’ll hold their noses and vote for Harris, hoping she’ll govern calmly, from the center, and help reunite the nation. You may disagree, but try to understand their thinking, and don’t hate them for it.

Many others dislike Trump’s character flaws, but they fear Harris even more. They fear she would continue a trend toward bigger and more intrusive government. They’re turned off by what they see as out-of-control wokeism, lack of immigration control and weak foreign policies. So, they’ll hold their noses and vote for Trump, hoping that he’ll reverse what they see as the failures of the Obama and Biden administrations. You may disagree, but try to understand their thinking, and don’t hate them for it.

With the constant fearmongering from both sides, this election has turned many of us into political fanatics. But it’s time to take a breath. It’s almost over. Many of us have already voted. It’s time to stop letting these campaigns make us hate each other. It’s time for friendships to be rebuilt. It’s time for families to reconnect. It’s time to stop the animosity. It’s time to heal.

And it’s time for all Americans to have some faith in this great nation. No matter which candidate wins, we will endure. Here’s why:

Both candidates know we’re a divided country. The real power lies with moderate, independent voters who don’t align with the far left or right. These voters will decide the outcome of this election, they’ll act as a check on any extreme policies, and they’ll pressure the politicians to moderate.

If Trump is elected, he’ll be relieved enough (both legally and financially) to start worrying about his legacy. Because he’ll be a lame duck, it will be easier for some Republicans to join Democrats in opposing unpopular changes. To accomplish anything, he’ll need to learn to listen, work across the aisle and compromise.

If Harris wins, she’ll want to win a second term. She watched Biden’s approval rates plunge because he didn’t fulfill his promise to govern from the center. She won’t want to repeat that mistake, so she’ll have no choice but to work with moderates.

Our politics have become a mess. Both parties care more about winning than they do about our nation’s future. Instead of talking to each other, they spend all their time shouting at each other. Most Americans are sick of it. Neither party represents them. That’s why so many are rejecting both parties, insisting on nonpartisan primaries, and experimenting with alternative movements like No Labels. If the parties don’t moderate, they’ll continue their downward plunges.

But no matter who wins, America will survive. Ordinary citizens, not politicians, will save us. Voters will reject extremism. Politicians will have no choice but to follow us. We’ll get through this.

(Joe Smyth is the author of Fixing America’s Broken Politics. The Arizona resident is a former journalist, now retired. The opinions expressed here are his own. Reader reactions, pro or con, are welcome at okeenews@iniusa.org.)