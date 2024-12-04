These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
Western Palm Beach County Arrest Report
Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 12/4/24
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office …
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.
Arthur Monroe, of Belle Glade, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $25,000.
Porter Desmond, of Belle Glade, was arrested on Dec. 3 and charged with first degree premeditated murder, firing a missile into a dwelling, vehicle or building, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and firing a weapon in public or on residential property.
Ladonna Hudson, of Belle Glade, was arrested on Nov. 25 and charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older.
Mark Eugene Hoyle, of Belle Glade, was arrested on Nov. 25 and charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond was set at $75,000.
Miguel Angel Jimenez, of Belle Glade, was arrested Nov. 25, and charged with firing a missile into a vehicle, dwelling or building and firing a weapon in public or on a residential property. Bond was set at $75,000.
Louis Larone Robinson, of Pahokee, was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, possession of drug equipment, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond totaled $8,000.
