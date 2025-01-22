Where do Girl Scout Cookie funds really go?

Posted Wednesday, January 22, 2025 10:34 am

It’s the most delicious time of the year — Girl Scout Cookie Season is just around the corner! The Girl Scout Cookie Program launched on Jan. 7 across the Gulfcoast council, covering ten counties: Manatee, Hardee, Highlands, Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte, Glades, Lee, Hendry, and Collier, and ends on Mar. 9.

Girl Scout Cookie fans can now order in person or online through Digital Cookie by connecting with local Girl Scouts. Booth sales, where Girl Scouts sell cookies directly to the public, begin Feb. 7.

Supporters can find local booth sales by entering their zip code into the Cookie Finder on our website: https://www.gsgcf.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html and support local Girl Scout troops.

Beyond satisfying sweet tooth cravings, cookie purchases are an investment in local Girl Scouts and their communities, funding adventures, empowering girls, and supporting impactful service projects throughout the year.

When you buy a box of Girl Scout Cookies profits are divided between individual Girl Scout Troops and their council. The girls use their earnings to fund projects, trips, and personal goals, while the council reinvests in programming that creates unforgettable camp adventures and dynamic activities for girls all year long.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program builds lifelong skills

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is more than a fundraiser — it’s the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. By participating, girls gain five essential skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. These skills build the foundation for success in life and leadership.

“Our Girl Scouts learn so much through the Cookie Program — it’s not just about selling cookies; it’s about building confidence, learning life skills, and giving back to the community,” said Mary Anne Servian, CEO of Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida. “When you buy Girl Scout Cookies, you’re supporting these incredible experiences and helping develop the leaders of tomorrow.”

Get Ready to Make a Difference!

Girl Scouts across the gulf coast are officially taking orders now for the 2025 Girl Scout Cookie season. Whether you’re stocking up on Thin Mints or giving back to the community through Gift of Caring donations, your purchase makes a real difference.

You can find Cookies through the virtual Cookie Locator on the Girl Scouts’ website: https://www.girlscouts.org/cookies.

Additionally, this year, local businesses can now partner with Girl Scouts in their communities by becoming Cookie Business Partners. GSGCF introduced a new Cookie Business Partner Program for the 2024 Cookie Program. Through this program girls expanded their skills by approaching businesses hoping to increase their troop sales and earn Cookie Business Kits. Business owners interested in participating in our Business Partner Program can reach out to cookies@gsgcf.org or contact Ashley Gill at ashleyg@gsgcf.org.

For more information about Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida or how to join or support a troop, visit www.gsgcf.org.