Why do you celebrate Thanksgiving?

Posted Wednesday, November 13, 2024 4:27 pm

OKEECHOBEE — Most Americans celebrate Thanksgiving, but do we know why? To whom are we thankful?

Thanksgiving is a national holiday, celebrated on the third Thursday in November each year. It is known to be the most travelled time of the year as families jump in their vehicles and head home for the holidays.

According to the Encyclopedia Brittanica, Thanksgiving stems from a harvest feast in 1621. This feast was celebrated by the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people. The feast at Plymouth began with the colonists going out hunting fowls. Then, nearly 100 natives appeared at the gate of the settlement. The two groups got to know each other over the next few days, and culminating in a feast shared by both groups. This signified a treaty between the two peoples.

Prior to this Thanksgiving, the New Englanders had, what they termed “thanksgivings” where they thanked God for his blessings.

Many families in the United States enjoy a dinner of turkey, mashed potatoes and of course, pumpkin pie, but the first Thanksgiving was probably a little different.

Pilgrim Edard Winslow wrote,

“Our harvest being gotten in, our governor sent four men on fowling, that so we might after a special manner rejoice together, after we had gathered the fruits of our labors; they four in one day killed as much fowl, as with a little help beside, served the Company almost a week, at which time amongst other Recreations, we exercised our Arms, many of the Indians coming amongst us, and amongst the rest their greatest king Massasoit, with some ninety men, whom for three days we entertained and feasted, and they went out and killed five Deer, which they brought to the Plantation and bestowed on our Governor, and upon the Captain and others. And although it be not always so plentiful, as it was at this time with us, yet by the goodness of God, we are so far from want, that we often wish you partakers of our plenty."

Thanksgiving was celebrated sporadically after that first one, but, according to History.com, in 1863, right in the middle of the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the holiday would be celebrated in November each year. It was to be a time to be thankful for blessings received that year.

In 1789, President George Washington wrote,

“Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor—and whereas both Houses of Congress have by their joint Committee requested me “to recommend to the People of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.”

To many, Thanksgiving has no religious meaning any more, but turkey is still the center of most families’ meals. In addition to food, family and friends, many enjoy the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, football and long naps. Thanksgiving this year occurs on Thursday, November 28.