Hispanics are more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes

Posted Wednesday, September 25, 2024 12:08 pm

More than 38 million Americans live with diabetes. About 90% to 95% of those diagnosed have type 2 diabetes, while another nearly 98 million have prediabetes. In Florida, more than 2 million people are living with the chronic disease.

According to the Office of Minority Health and the Centers for Disease Control, Hispanics are 70% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes and 1.3 times more likely to die and suffer complications from it than non-Hispanic whites.

Diabetes is a chronic condition characterized by the inability to regulate insulin, which results in high blood glucose levels. Type 2 diabetes is generally caused by lifestyle factors. Some of the most important risk factors to be aware of are obesity and physical inactivity. In Hispanics, researchers also found that genetics may play a factor. Certain genes related to type 2 diabetes are more common in Hispanics as is a genetic predisposition to insulin resistance.

Healthy Diet: It is important to maintain an active lifestyle and include lean proteins such as chicken, fish or turkey in your diet. Eating nutrient-rich vegetables such as broccoli, green beans and carrots, along with a balanced portion of carbohydrates like brown rice, pasta or sweet potatoes, can enhance your overall well-being.

Exercise: It’s recommended that adults get at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity such as brisk walking for 20 minutes each day and at least two days a week of muscle-strengthening activities. This exercise can assist in reducing sudden increases in blood sugar levels.

Monitor Blood Glucose Levels: Regularly monitoring blood sugar levels may be important for individuals with diabetes. Utilizing a continuous glucose monitor is often highly recommended. Many people now have access to a variety of wellness programs and technologies, including virtual care options, through their health plans and employers. Talk to your employer about programs that may be available to you to help manage and even improve your type 2 diabetes like UnitedHealthcare’s Level2 program. The Level2 program helps empower eligible participants with type 2 diabetes with expert knowledge, wearable technology, real-time data and personalized coaching. The program aims to help reduce blood sugar levels and help members even work toward remission. A recent study shows 73% of people enrolled in Level2 had meaningful improvement in their A1C levels.

Manage Stress: Managing stress levels is crucial for individuals with diabetes since prolonged stress releases hormones that can lead to an increase in blood sugar levels. That is why it is important to incorporate effective stress management techniques such as meditation, yoga or even regular walks, which can also potentially lower blood sugar levels. People with type 2 diabetes who sleep poorly may have more insulin resistance and trouble regulating their blood sugar. Sleep management can lower blood sugar, boost energy, reduce stress, and improve mood throughout the day.





Medications: When diet and exercise are not enough, it could be beneficial to consider medication to regulate blood glucose levels. While insulin is generally required for individuals with type 1 diabetes, a range of other medication options are available for individuals with type 2 diabetes, including GLP-1s.

By considering these tips, we can greatly enhance the management and outcomes of type 2 diabetes and strive for a future where all communities enjoy equal opportunities for well-being and longevity.

Dr. Danielle Madril is the State Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealthcare.