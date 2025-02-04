William Tyrone Smith arrested on drug and weapons charges

Posted Tuesday, February 4, 2025 5:09 pm

LABELLE — On Jan. 10, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and K-9 Unit arrested 48-year-old William Tyrone Smith on multiple drug and firearm charges.

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics investigator received information that Smith was selling narcotics from his residence on Fordson Avenue in LaBelle.

On Jan. 10, HCSO Narcotics Unit and K9 Officers set up surveillance and observed several vehicles, pedestrians and individuals on bicycles stop at Smith’s residence for short periods of time. Over a two-hour period of time, Smith was seen on a number of occasions entering and exiting vehicles on his property and his residence returning to the individuals and making hand to hand exchanges.

As K9 officers approached Smith, who was sitting in his vehicle, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. Smith was taken into custody, and a search of the vehicle revealed several large bundles of cash and a container containing what later tested positive for crack cocaine. At this time Smith was placed under arrest and a search was conducted of all vehicles on Smith’s property. Deputies located several firearms, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

Smith was taken into custody on trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, three counts possession of a firearm by Florida convicted felon, possession of cocaine with intent to sell 1000” of a park, possession of ammunition by a Florida convicted felon, possession with intent to sell synthetic cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith is currently being held in the Hendry County Jail on $405,000.00 bond.