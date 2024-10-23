WM contributes $1 million to support hurricane relief efforts

WM is focused on helping communities thrive, and over the last several weeks, its teams across the Southeast U.S.
HOUSTON, Texas — On Oct. 23, Waste Management (WM) announced it contributed more than $1 million to relief organizations to aid and support the critical recovery efforts following Hurricanes Helene and Milton.
WM is focused on helping communities thrive, and over the last several weeks, its teams across the Southeast U.S. have continued to provide essential services. WM employees, many affected by the storms, have been collecting waste and other materials following the historic natural disasters.
In addition to the on-the-ground and in-community support, WM has delivered contributions aimed at helping relief organizations continue their efforts.
WM contributed $250,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund to help Floridians directly.
Other WM contributions were delivered to the American Red Cross, Samaritans Purse, United Way of CSRA and United Way of Coastal Empire to support relief efforts across impacted communities.
“WM has nearly 5,000 team members who live and work in our Florida neighborhoods every day, so for us, this is not just a humanitarian issue, it is personal,” said David Myhan, area vice president of Florida, WM. “We are proud to assist our neighbors during this challenging time and aid the relief organizations working tirelessly to rebuild lives and restore hope.”
For more information about WM’s work to strengthen the resiliency of the communities where its team members live and work, visit: Sustainability.WM.com.