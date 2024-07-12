WM delivering new garbage carts in Okeechobee County

Posted Friday, July 12, 2024 8:56 am

OKEECHOBEE -- Waste Management (WM) has started delivering the new garbage carts to Okeechobee County customers.

At the July 11 meeting of the Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners, County Administrator Deborah Manzo said about 1,300 carts have been delivered so far.

Each resident will receive a 96-gallon green trash cart for household waste and a 96-gallon gray cart for yard waste. A brochure will be delivered with the carts, explaining the new procedures for waste collection.

Okeechobee County residents who would prefer to have two green trash carts and no gray cart can exchange their gray cart for a green cart at the Okeechobee County Public Works Department, 804 N.W. Second Street, Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers can also arrange for a cart exchange at their home by contacting WM. As of July 11, about a dozen gray carts have been exchanged for green carts.

Customers who want to keep the gray cart for yard waste but want a second green cart for household waste can purchase an extra green cart for $85 from WM. This is a one-time fee. There will be no additional cost for collection of the extra cart.

With the new system, WM employees will not leave the trucks during collection. All household waste must be in the carts and the lids must close.

Manzo said WM will continued to collect up to 4 cubic yards of larger yard debris items such as tree limbs, that will not fit in the gray carts, per week. She said they will not collect piles of grass clippings.

WM will also collect large household items such as appliances. The customer must call WM to arrange pickup.

Manzo said Okeechobee County’s contract with WM does not include pickup of items for recycling. Items for recycling can be taken to the Okeechobee County Landfill.

WM customer service phone number is 863-763-4818.