WM garbage cart roll out nearly complete

Posted Thursday, August 8, 2024 11:31 am

The Waste Management (WM) garbage cart roll out is 99% complete, WM Government Affairs Manager Debbie Perez told Okeechobee County Commissioners at their Aug. 8 meeting.

Each county customer received one 96-gallon green cart for household waste and one 96-gallon gray cart for yard debris such as leaves and small branches. WM gave customers the option to swap the gray cart for an additional green cart and to purchase additional green carts.

“There have been more yard waste cart swaps for green carts than anticipated,” Perez said. County Administrator Deborah Manzo said 1,089 gray carts have been exchanged for green ones at the county public works department. Perez said WM has made about 600 curbside exchanges.

Perez said customers can start using the carts now, but it’s not mandatory until the new automated trucks come out. She said they anticipate having the new trucks on the road in October.

Until the new trucks come out, WM will pick up unlimited garbage as status quo, she said. But when new trucks come out, they will only pick up the WM carts.

Perez said they are letting customers purchase as many additional new WM carts as they wish. She said some customers have purchased as many as five carts.

When new trucks come out, if there is more than one cart at a residence, the driver will check the computer which will show how many carts were purchased for that address, she said.

There will be no fee for the additional collection of the carts if the carts were purchased from WM.

Perez said WM will send out an additional mailing explaining the changes before the new trucks arrive.

WM will continue to collect piles of bulk yard waste, such as tree limbs, of up to 4 cubic feet per week.

The gray yard waste carts will be collected on the yard waste collection day for that neighborhood. If you are unsure which day yard waste is collected in your area, contact WM.

WM will also collect larger household items such as appliances and mattresses. Residents should call WM to arrange pickup of these items.

Cart exchanges can be made at the Okeechobee County Public Works Department, 804 N.W. Second Street, starting in August.

Customers who want to keep the gray cart for yard waste but want an additional green cart for household waste will be able to purchase an extra green cart for $85. Customers can call WM and use a credit card to pay over the phone. WM will deliver the additional carts.

Okeechobee County’s contract with WM does not include pickup of items for recycling. Items for recycling can be taken to the Okeechobee County Landfill.

WM customer service phone number is 863-763-4818.