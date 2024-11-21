Wonder how much rain fell yesterday?

Do you ever wonder much rain fell on your city or county?
How much rain fell yesterday?
Do you ever wonder much rain fell on your city or county? In some areas, participants in community Facebook pages post photos of their home rain gauges. If you don’t have that option, the South Florida Water Management District website can help.
You will see options such as the month, year and day. Enter the desired information and then click “show.” The information is displayed by the basins. In this case Collier County is included in the southwest coast basin.
If you are starting from our homepage, here are the steps to find the data:
Go online to SFWMD.gov
Click on the “Science and Data” tab on the menu bar at the top of the home page.
Scroll down to “Weather” and click then choose “Rainfall Historical” and click on “Daily.”
A color-coded map will show the South Florida rainfall for the previous 24 hours.
You can also check monthly rainfall and year-to-date rainfall.