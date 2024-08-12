Work planned on Ortona Lock

Maintenance on the Ortona Lock on the Caloosahatchee River is planned Aug. 12-23 according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Aug. 12-16, work will be done on the lower end of the lock chamber.
Aug. 19-23, work will be done on the upper end of the lock chamber.
While repairs are underway, operation of the gates will rely solely upon the use of the emergency backup motors. Delays will likely be possible during this time.
For up-to-date lock information, contact the shift operators between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.