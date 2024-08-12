Work planned on Ortona Lock

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/12/24

Maintenance on the Ortona Lock on the Caloosahatchee River is planned Aug. 12-23 according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Aug. 12-16, work will be done on the lower end of the lock chamber.

Aug. 19-23, work will be done on the upper end of the lock chamber.

While repairs are underway, operation of the gates will rely solely upon the use of the emergency backup motors. Delays will likely be possible during this time.

For up-to-date lock information, contact the shift operators between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

  • St Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665 or 863-662-9148
  • Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858 or 863-662-9424
  • Julian Keen, Jr. Lock & Dam 863-946-0414 or 863-662-9533
  • Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616 or 863- 662-9846
  • P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451 or 863-662-9908 
  • Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421 or 863-662-0298 (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
Caloosahatchee River, Ortona Lock

