Work underway on new pump track

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 2/11/25

OKEECHOBEE -- Work is underway on a new pump track near Kiwanis Park in Okeechobee.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Work underway on new pump track

Posted
By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE -- Work is underway on a new pump track near Kiwanis Park in Okeechobee.

What’s a pump track?  A pump track is a series of berms and rollers where the rider utilizes their own body weight to create energy to navigate the track or course. Anyone can ride a pump track. Pump tracks can be used by anything with wheels – skateboards, BMX bikes, scooters, mountain bikes, roller blades and even wheelchairs.

The pump track will be in addition to the traditional skate park.

The project is funded by a state grant and donations from the community.

OKEECHOBEE -- Work is underway on the new pump track near Kiwamis Park. The pump track is under construction behind the skate park.

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Bassmaster Elite winner gets $102,000 payday

Palaniuk builds huge lead in Bassmaster Elite at Lake …

Palaniuk’s record-setting day pushes him to Lake O …

2nd-graders keep tradition

x