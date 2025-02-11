Work underway on new pump track

OKEECHOBEE -- Work is underway on a new pump track near Kiwanis Park in Okeechobee.
What’s a pump track? A pump track is a series of berms and rollers where the rider utilizes their own body weight to create energy to navigate the track or course. Anyone can ride a pump track. Pump tracks can be used by anything with wheels – skateboards, BMX bikes, scooters, mountain bikes, roller blades and even wheelchairs.
The pump track will be in addition to the traditional skate park.
The project is funded by a state grant and donations from the community.