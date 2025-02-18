Workshops to discuss funding for long-term resiliency

HUD has announced that Florida Commerce will receive more than $925 million in funding to support long-term resiliency efforts ...
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced that FloridaCommerce will receive more than $925 million in funding to support long-term resiliency efforts following the 2023 and 2024 Storms, which include Hurricanes Idalia, Debby, Helene and Milton, and the 2024 Florida tornadoes.
This funding will be used to address the remaining needs in Okeechobee County and several other counties throughout Florida.
A stakeholder workship will be held on Monday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. in the William L. Hendry Courtroom, 304 NW. Second Street, Room 270, Okeechobee.
A citizen workshop will be held Monday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. in the William L. Hendry Courtroom, 304 NW. Second Street, Room 270, Okeechobee.
Virtual workshops will be held on Friday, March 7.. A stakeholder workshop will be held at 10:30 a.m. Register here.
A citizen workshop will be held at 11:30 a.m. Register here.
Visit the FloridaCommerce 2023 and 2024 Storms webpage for more information.
If you have any questions, email to: 2023and2024Storms@Commerce.fl.gov.