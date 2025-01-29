World Wetlands Day highlights significant progress to protect and restore Everglades

Posted 1/29/25

The District and our local, state, federal and tribal partners work year-round to advance...

In recognition of World Wetlands Day, the South Florida Management District (District) is highlighting the significant progress that continues to be made to protect and restore our wetland ecosystems and ensure the resiliency of our water resources.

DID YOU KNOW: The District and our local, state, federal and tribal partners work year-round to advance the world’s largest wetland restoration effort – Restoring America’s Everglades.

IMPORTANCE OF WETLANDS: Wetlands enhance water quality, provide flood protection, provide places for recreation and serve as a habitat for numerous species, among many other benefits. 

Nubbin Slough

BENEFITS FOR PEOPLE AND THE ENVIRONMENT: Wetlands provide many important benefits, including:

• Enhance Water Quality: Wetland plants help remove nutrients from the water as it flows through the ecosystem.  

• Protect Water Supplies: Wetlands help recharge aquifers and groundwater supplies.

• Flood Protection: Wetlands store excess water during times of heavy rains.

• Plant and Wildlife Habitat: Wetlands provide important habitat for native plants and wildlife, including wading birds and fish. 

• Outdoor Recreation: Wetlands provide many recreational opportunities for the public to enjoy, including fishing, wildlife viewing, canoeing and kayaking, and more.

Alligator in Wetland Area

CONTINUED MOMENTUM: The District and our partners are working every day to accelerate restoration projects that are improving the quantity, quality, timing and distribution of water within the Greater Everglades Ecosystem. 

We encourage you to visit SFWMD.gov/Restoration to learn more about the comprehensive effort to protect and restore the Everglades and safeguard our water resources – now and for future generations.

wetlands

Comments

