Worst roads to drive on in Florida revealed, according to new data

New research conducted by personal injury attorneys Injured In Florida identified the most dangerous counties for drivers in Florida right now.
The analysis, using the latest state data, names Sumter County as having the highest rate of serious or fatal injuries due to crashes, making it the riskiest area for motorists.
The area reports 51 fatal or serious injuries, equating to a casualty rate of 33.7 per 100k people. Levy County places second, with 14 total casualties and the highest fatality rate per capita at 10.7 fatalities per 100k people.
Monroe County follows with 22 total casualties and a rate of 27.3 per 100k, highlighting a significant safety concern. In fourth, Columbia County shows 18 total casualties, with a casualty rate of 24.6 per 100k.
Okeechobee County, although smaller, reports ten total casualties (serious injuries), translating to the fifth-highest casualty rate of 24.1 per 100k residents.
Ten Florida counties with the most dangerous roads
|
|
County
|
Number of Fatal Crash Injuries
|
Number of Serious Crash Injuries
|
Total Casualties per 100k
|
1
|
Sumter County
|
4
|
47
|
33.65
|
2
|
Levy County
|
5
|
9
|
30.08
|
3
|
Monroe County
|
1
|
21
|
27.29
|
4
|
Columbia County
|
4
|
14
|
24.64
|
5
|
Okeechobee County
|
0
|
10
|
24.14
|
6
|
Hardee County
|
2
|
4
|
23.29
|
7
|
DeSoto County
|
0
|
8
|
22.24
|
8
|
Bradford County
|
2
|
4
|
21.54
|
9
|
Jefferson County
|
1
|
2
|
19.42
|
10
|
Union County
|
1
|
2
|
19.31
The data not only highlights the most dangerous counties in Florida but also sheds light on specific road types that poses the highest risk for drivers.
Metro/municipal roads are recognized as the most hazardous road type, with a significant number of traffic-related casualties.
Metro/Municipal Roads
Metro/municipal roads top the list with 1,066 casualties, including 169 fatalities and 897 serious injuries.
The primary concerns on these roads include high vehicle density, frequent intersections, and different road users such as pedestrians and cyclists. The complexity of urban driving, coupled with frequent stop-and-go traffic, significantly increases the likelihood of accidents.
State Highways
State highways follow, recording 361 casualties, with 74 fatalities and 287 serious injuries.
These roads often experience higher speeds and accommodate significant volumes of both local and through traffic. The mixture of high speeds and traffic density creates dangerous driving conditions, especially where road maintenance is lacking.
US Highways
US highways are also notable with 137 casualties, including 31 fatalities and 106 serious injuries.
As major routes connecting cities across states, US Highways see a diverse array of traffic, including heavy trucks and long-distance travelers, which may contribute to higher crash rates. These roads often pass through Florida’s rural areas where medical help may be delayed.
Interstate Roads
Characterized by the highest legal speeds, interstate roads, are prone to severe accidents resulting from high-speed collisions and report 86 casualties, including 15 fatalities and 71 serious injuries.
The monotony of long stretches can often lead to driver fatigue, a significant factor in many crashes on interstate roads.
County Roads
County Roads complete the top five, with 91 casualties, including 14 fatalities and 77 serious injuries. These roads often lack adequate traffic control seen in urban areas and may not be regularly maintained.
The presence of wildlife, agricultural machinery, and unmarked road edges also increases the risk of serious on the roads of Florida.
Speaking on the findings, an Injured In Florida spokesperson said: “The data from our latest study highlights the safety concerns posed by certain road types and in specific counties across Florida.
“In particular, counties like Levy and Sumter, and road types such as metro roads and highways, are identified as the most hazardous. These areas and roads present significant risks, and it is crucial for drivers to be particularly cautious when navigating them – even if they’ve travelled that way multiple times before.
"Drivers in these areas should be vigilant, adjusting their driving to the conditions and being aware of the increased potential for serious accidents. By being more attentive and prepared, drivers can significantly mitigate the risks to ensure their safety and that of others on the road."