Wreaths Across America honors those who were killed in action

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 12/16/24

Wreaths across America places a wreath on the graves of those who lost their lives in service to their country.

OKEECHOBEE — Wreaths across America places a wreath on the graves of those who lost their lives in service to their country. On Dec. 14, wreaths were placed on graves in Okeechobee County.

wreaths across america

