WSE celebrates perfect attendance

CLEWISTON — On Friday, Aug. 16, students with perfect attendance at Westside Elementary School were rewarded with Surprise Attendance Day! Once a month, WSE will be picking a surprise day to reward students who are show up every day and are ready to learn. For more photos, visit the Westside Elementary School Facebook page at Facebook.com/WestsideClewiston [Photos courtesy Westside Elementary]