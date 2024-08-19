WSE celebrates perfect attendance

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 8/19/24

On Friday, Aug. 16, students with perfect attendance at West Glades School were rewarded with Surprise...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

WSE celebrates perfect attendance

Posted
Special to Hendry County News

CLEWISTON — On Friday, Aug. 16, students with perfect attendance at Westside Elementary School were rewarded with Surprise Attendance Day! Once a month, WSE will be picking a surprise day to reward students who are show up every day and are ready to learn. For more photos, visit the Westside Elementary School Facebook page at Facebook.com/WestsideClewiston [Photos courtesy Westside Elementary]

WSE, Westside Elementary School, attendance, surprise

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Gomez recognized for years of service

Students learn about place value

Indian River State College honors excellence in …

Frank Russo named to IRSC Pioneer Hall of Fame

x