YMS teacher receives Holy Cow Award

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/7/24

HOLY COW, isn't Mrs. Lowe amazing?!? She is the next recipient of the Holy Cow Award at Yearling Middle School!

YMS teacher receives Holy Cow Award

Photo courtesy Yearling Middle School
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — HOLY COW, isn’t Mrs. Lowe amazing? She is the next recipient of the Holy Cow Award at Yearling Middle School! Mrs. Lowe goes above and beyond daily. She is a mentor teacher, PLC lead, team leader, fills in as dean, always picks up extra duties, supportive, and hard working! She is a tremendous asset to the YMS team, her students, and colleagues! [Photo courtesy Yearling Middle School]

