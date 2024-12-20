Young man donates meals to help needy

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
HENDRY COUNTY — On Friday, Dec. 20, Dallen Steelman stopped by the Sheriff’s Office to make his Annual Christmas Dinner donation.
Dallen Steelman began seven years ago by bringing meals and donating them to the Hendry County Sheriff’s office for distribution to the less fortunate.
When this began, Steelman insisted on purchasing these meals with his own money because he recognized there were people who were less fortunate and wanted to make a difference in the lives of others; “It's sad to think of anyone not having a dinner on Christmas,” Dallen told us when he began in 2017.
Dallen currently lives in Spain where he has played soccer for the last two years. He has continuously donated meals for Christmas and up until this year he provided meals for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. This year he wasn’t able to help out with Thanksgiving because he was out of the country, but he’s back and wanted to be sure to help make someone or a family enjoy a healthy holiday meal this year.
Dallen has set an example that so many of us could follow. Please join us in recognizing and thank Dallen for what he does to help others