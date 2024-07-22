Zimmerly seeks election as Hendry County Tax Collector

Ron Zimmerly (REP) wants to be the next Hendry County Tax Collector.
“It has been my honor to serve as the Assistant Tax Collector of Hendry County for over two years. I am thrilled to announce my candidacy for Tax Collector,” stated Zimmerly. “My journey in public service began in 2000 when I assumed the role of Director of Hendry County Grants & Special Projects Department. Over the years, I worked closely with all Constitutional Officers to enhance the quality of life in Hendry County. In 2010, I earned my MBA from Liberty University, and I transitioned into the position of Finance Director for the City of LaBelle. This further provided me with invaluable experience for my current role as Assistant Tax Collector.
“With a solid foundation in finance and extensive experience in tax collection and distribution, I possess the knowledge, expertise, and skills necessary for the role of Tax Collector,” he explained. “Throughout my career, I have remained dedicated to public service, consistently upholding principles of integrity, respect, and character. I am fully committed to leading the Hendry County Tax Collector's office with the utmost efficiency and effectiveness.
“With my personal dedication to maintaining the highest levels of integrity and providing superior customer service, I will ensure that every taxpayer in Hendry County receives the attention and assistance they deserve.”