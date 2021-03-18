PBSO conducting seat belt and child safety restraint enforcement

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 3/18/21

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) is conducting a countywide Occupant Protection Enforcement on March 20, 2021.

WEST PALM BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) is conducting a countywide Occupant Protection Enforcement on March 20, 2021.

The purpose of this operation is to conduct high-visibility, zero-tolerance enforcement of all Florida State Statutes regarding seat belt usage and child safety restraints.

The locations of the enforcement will be in the unincorporated areas of Palm Beach County.

The hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

