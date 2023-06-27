Featured

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Mu Rho Omega Chapter maximizes community service

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is grounded in many principles supporting the mission of service.

PBSC hosts 4-day space camp for 6th-12th graders at the Belle Glade Campus

If you are still searching for summer activities for your children, PBSC is offering a unique four-day space...

Senior citizens invited to Masquerade Prom

Clewiston seniors 65 and older have been invited to join in the Tri City Masquerade Prom! 

Lake Okeechobee
Heavy rainfall raises lake level
Toxic algae found again at Pahokee marina
FDEP tests algae bloom at Pahokee Marina

Human Interest

Gator alumni-led company recognized for decade of compassionate growth

Every year for the past 10 years, the University of Florida’s Gator100 program has honored the fastest-growing businesses...

Hocus Pocus Halloween Fun - Kids Costume Photos

Pahokee

This is a real TREAT for our readers during some tricky times.

Opinion

How To Survive A Panic Attack When It Strikes

Many people do not know what they should do when dealing with a panic attack, here are eight easy steps a person...

How to help a relative with their anxieties and depression

Do you know a friend or loved one who suffers from fear, anxiety, and depression and do not know what to do to help them?

Schools
Tennessee Tech University is proud to announce that nearly 4,100 students have been named to...
This summer, while many students experience “Summer Slide,” the learning loss...
On Friday, May 17, students at Pioneer Park Elementary School celebrated Haitian Flag Day...

Police & Fire
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the...
Cedric Denorris Harris Jr. 21, of Belle Glade, was arrested June 6 and charged with first degree murder with a firearm.
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by...
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by...

Sports

Government

Gov. DeSantis signs budget allocating more than $4.6 billion to DCF

On June 12, Governor Ron DeSantis signed his Focus on Florida’s Future Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-2...

Gov. DeSantis’ approves 2024-2025 General Appropriations Act

This legislation provides resources and support to Florida’s correctional professionals and...

McPherson, Cowan-Williams win seats on Pahokee City Commission

Pahokee city voters chose two new city commissioners April 2 in the Municipal Election Runoff.

Business
Florida gas prices have declined the past three consecutive weeks, falling to the lowest level since mid-February.
The last few days of heavy rain has caused major flooding in southwest Florida.
In 2023, phishing scam reports to BBB Scam TrackerSM nearly doubled...

Veterans

Smart & Safe Florida announces statewide Veterans Coalition

On Tuesday, April 23, the Smart & Safe Florida campaign launched its “Vets Vote #YesOn3” statewide Veterans Coalition...

50th Operation Homecoming at PBIA on April 6

This Saturday, April 6, Southeast Florida Honor Flight volunteers will be escorting a full load of veterans...

Welcome veterans home at PBIA September 16

At 8:20 p.m., the veterans, their volunteer guardians, and volunteer staff will be returning from a full day of being honored and celebrated in Washington, D.C. ...

Health

Health Care District PBC welcomes new leaders and announces promotions

WEST PALM BEACH — The Health Care District of Palm Beach County proudly announces the addition of two distinguished healthcare leaders and the promotion of three other veteran leaders. Each …

Men’s Empowerment and Health Fair offers free screenings in Glades region

Men in the Glades Region are encouraged to take charge of their health by attending a free Male Empowerment...

DCF Champions hosts Mental Health Awareness Month roundtable

Leaders from across the state joined together to highlight the considerable strides Florida...
Blood test. SLUG ONLY

Florida Retail Federation thanks DeSantis for HIV screening & treatment expansions

Governor Ron DeSantis signed into Florida law Friday, April26, House Bill 159, HIV Infection Prevention Drugs...

Traffic & Road Work
Florida gas prices are now the lowest since February. The state average has steadily declined the past 17...
TAMPA — Florida gas prices have declined the past 10 consecutive days. During that period, the state average dropped 11 cents per gallon.
Relief may be in sight, after Florida gas prices rose to 2024 highs. The state average reached $3.64 per gallon...

Entertainment

Dolly Hand presents Exploring the ‘Wild Western Communities’

Agriculture

Sweaty cattle may boost food security in a warming world

Sweaty cows may not sound like the most exciting company, but in a warming world, researchers can’t get...
Everyone involved in getting broccoli from the farm to the shelves in stores tries to keep it chilled. This process is called the &quot;cold chain&quot;.

Scientists finding new way to keep broccoli & other vegetables fresher longer

When consumers go to the grocery store, they want their produce, including broccoli, to look, feel and taste fresh.

Wildlife & Environment
There are plenty of ways to engage kids at any age during these lazy summer days.

Worried about the summer slide? UF/IFAS experts share options to fuel young minds

A well-deserved vacation from instruction and exams doesn’t have to come with the summer slide...
This vibrant emerald green orchid bee, known as Euglossa dilemma, is provisioning pollen from one of the flowering plants in the shade house at FLREC.

The secret lives of orchid bees uncovered

A new University of Florida study reveals insights into the secret social lives of the vibrant emerald green...

National and World

State News
U.S. Postal Service releases dog bite rankings for Florida

With 193 dog attacks on USPS employees in 2023, Florida ranks No. 7 in the nation for dog bites.

Floridians struggle to afford groceries as food prices rise

Florida Supreme Court rules on abortion case

FWC Division of Law Enforcement achieves highest level of accreditation

