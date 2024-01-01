Lake releases halted until stormwater recedes No water is moving out of Lake Okeechobee, as areas west and south of the lake continue to deal with flooding from record rainfall June 12-16.

Heavy rainfall raises lake level Direct rainfall into Lake Okeechobee was sufficient to raise the lake level more than 6 inches …

SFWMD regularly samples and tests Lake O water The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) continues to help the City of Pahokee manage a harmful algal bloom (HAB) at the Pahokee Marina.

Sending Lake O water south depends on FDOT The A-2 Stormwater Treatment Area (STA) -- sometimes called the EAA Reservoir STA -- is on track to be ready for use at the start of the 2025 wet season.