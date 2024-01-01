Featured

Clewiston improves data security with move to cloud

Community

County plans for impact fee workshop, public hearings

Hendry County has formally adopted a developer impact fee study by resolution in a 5-0 ...

Forrey Park completion nears

The Hendry County Commission agreed to a $50 per household fee increase on the west ...
K'Jan Mason, a student of Hendry County Adult Learning participating in the welding program checks the torch prior to a welding project on Thursday, March 14 ,2024. The program helps adults gain the necessary experience to receive certification and immediately enter the local workforce after completion in Clewiston, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Tilley)

A new airport could spark the economy in a rural part of Florida. Will the workforce be ready?

A rural Florida county is hoping a new $300 million airport will transform its economy and create more than 1,400 new, high-skilled jobs.

Police/Fire

North Industrial Loop cleared

Testing continues Thursday, June 21, at 310 North Industrial Loop. Detectives with the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office...

CPD arrests two men on alleged drug charges

During the initial warrant service, officers discovered a male in a locked shed...

First responders sickened when responding to Industrial Loop incident

On Wednesday (June 19) morning  at approximately  9:21 a.m. , Hendry County Deputies responded to the area of  310 N. Industrial Loop   ...

Entertainment
This expedition aims to unite Corridor-connected communities and offers a unique...
Fort Myers Brewing Company is excited to announce its annual SummerFest from June 20-23, 2024.
Step into the world of Molière’s timeless masterpiece, “Tartuffe,” as the FSW Theatre Program presents...

Government

Hurricane News
The annual Atlantic hurricane season begins on Saturday, June 1, and it is important for all of us...
Record sea-surface temperatures across the Atlantic Basin and La Niña conditions raising the ris...
At Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), safety is the cornerstone of our commitment to customers and employees.

Lake Okeechobee

Sports

Skydive on July 13 and become a World Skydiving Day record holder

On July 13, participants from around the world at hundreds of skydiving centers will set the first record...

FWC announces license-free freshwater fishing weekend is June 8 and 9

Florida residents and visitors of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to try...

Five things you need to remember to enjoy your day of reef fishing

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) shares five important things you need to remember, so you can enjoy your day of reef fishing.
From left to right:Jerrmyll Ray, Pete Walker, and Imani Greaves. (Photo courtesy CHS Athletics/Lake Okeechobee News)

CHS honors student-athletes at annual Athletic Awards

Clewiston High School celebrated another year of victories and success on the field with their annual athletic awards ceremony on May 23.
CHS Track and Field competitors in Jacksonville. (Photo courtesy CHS/ Lake Okeechobee News)

CHS relay team makes appearance at state championship

The Clewiston High School Track and Field team represented the Tigers at the state championships on May 17.

Lake O fishing not hurt by algal blooms

How can there be outstanding bass fishing on Lake O and an algal bloom at the same time?
Southwest Florida Water Management District

SFWMD seeks input on Draft 2024 Sea Level Rise and Flood Resiliency Plan

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is actively addressing the impacts of rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and changing rainfall and flood patterns. As part of our ongoing …

Human Interest
Dr. Dani McVety (left) and Dr. Mary Gardner (right)

Gator alumni-led company recognized for decade of compassionate growth

Every year for the past 10 years, the University of Florida’s Gator100 program has honored the fastest-growing businesses...
Quilter Kristine Petersen

Clewiston quilter to participate in 'Airing of the Quilts' display

For Clewiston resident Kristine Petersen, the art of quilt making is a sacred ...

Clewiston continues discussion on homelessness

The subject of homelessness in Clewiston came up again during the Clewiston ...

Business
Florida gas prices have declined the past three consecutive weeks, falling to the lowest level since mid-February.
United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades President and CEO Jeannine Joy has been named ...
The last few days of heavy rain has caused major flooding in southwest Florida.

Traffic & Road Work
Hendry County Road Watch Report for week of June 23-29

The following column is the Road Watch report for Hendry County for the week beginning Sunday, June 23...

Hendry County Road Watch Report for week of June 16-22

Hendry County Road Watch Report for week of June 9-15

AAA: Gas prices move lower as the summer travel season begins

Hendry County Road Watch for week beginning June 2

Health
As more Baby Boomers approach or exceed age 65, they are at increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease...
The Defense Health Agency announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in 12 Florida counties may receive...

Agriculture

UF/IFAS Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ launches new award: Natural recognition

Florida Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL) has created a new award to honor homeowners who install...
&ldquo;It seems like it never fails. We are supposed to start planting our sugar crop on Monday, but Mother Nature has other plans for us. We received nearly 4 inches of rain last night. We are at the mercy of the good Lord,&rdquo; Keith Wedgeworth posted on Facebook Oct. 9, 2021 along with a photo of a flooded field.

Glades farmers experience heavy rainfall

Local farmers were experiencing dry conditions and welcomed some rain in June. However,  the recent deluges were excessive. 

Wildlife & Environment
Southwest Florida Water Management District

SFWMD seeks input on Draft 2024 Sea Level Rise and Flood Resiliency Plan

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is actively addressing the impacts of rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and changing rainfall and flood patterns. As part of our ongoing …
[Photo courtesy FWC]

FWC removes 100th vessel through Vessel Turn-In Program

VTIP is a key component of Florida’s derelict vessel prevention program

State News

U.S. Postal Service releases dog bite rankings for Florida

With 193 dog attacks on USPS employees in 2023, Florida ranks No. 7 in the nation for dog bites.

Smart & Safe Florida announces statewide Veterans Coalition

On Tuesday, April 23, the Smart & Safe Florida campaign launched its “Vets Vote #YesOn3” statewide Veterans Coalition...

FWC Division of Law Enforcement achieves highest level of accreditation

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Division of Law Enforcement...

Opinion
An independent judiciary is the key to maintaining our constitutional republic. It is the reckoning...
If you’re as depressed as I am about American politics, you could use some encouraging news.
A new study found Florida has three of the 10 deadliest highways in America and residents...

