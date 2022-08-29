Dine, Stay & Play at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda!

Fishermen's Village offers a full-service marina and suite rentals so you can stay and play!
Historic Punta Gorda invites you to explore its restaurants, shops, and boutiques at Fishermen’s Village, located on Charlotte Harbor. In addition to a full-service marina, the village offers suite rentals so that you can stay and play!
With a robust entertainment and special event schedule, it’s an ideal commute from south central Florida. Tikifest was held on August 8th, Key Lime Fest on September 24th, and International Culture Fest on October 15th. View their complete annual event schedule at FishermensVillage.The Village features live entertainment every weekend.
Restaurants include Center Court Bar, Harpoon Harry’s / Captain’s Table, Turtle Bay, The Pier, Village Fish Market, and Village Brewhouse. Got a sweet tooth? Be sure to check out The Good Ole Days Coffee & Ice Cream or Simply Sweet Confectionary Café! Browse specialty boutiques Bijoux, Captain’s Landing, Caribongo, Dana Tyler Jewelry, and Home, Island Fever, JJ’s Top End, Little Minnows, Nichole’s Collection, Palms on the Pier, and Trader Jack’s. Explore specialty and gift shops Bella Balsamic, Beneath the Sea, Dragonfly, Laff Out Loud, Naples Soap Co., Pirate’s Ketch, Salty Paws, The Sand Pebble, Sea Bags, Sea Spirit, The Spice & Tea Exchange, and Wash Basin.
Find Fishermen’s Village on Facebook, Instagram, and fishermensvillage.com. Call (800) 639-0020 for additional information.