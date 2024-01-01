Featured

health

Yoga for Life: Rejuvenating life in Highlands Hammock State Park

It is a White Christmas all the time walking through the wooded trails on “sugar sand” at the park.
Nancy Peterson, Inni Whitmill, Elizabeth Barrios and Elvis Gronoff demonstrate the downward dog position.

Yoga for Life: Initiating self-healing through yoga postures

The mind uses intuition for a keener awareness into the body.

Six tips on how to discuss your mental health with others

It can be frustrating to struggle with your mental health and to get your family...

Human Interest

Community
The FWC works to improve boating access by evaluating potential sites for new boating access ...
Timberline Glamping announces its newest location for its unique, one-of-a-kind glamping...
What is even more exciting is Safe Mobility for Life Coalition will be hosting an inaugural Older Driver...

Lake Okeechobee
SFWMD plans above ground reservoir in Highlands County
USACE announces hybrid meeting and opens comment on EIS for LOCAR
Signs to warn of hazards in Kissimmee River

Police/Fire
Chargebacks911 , an international chargeback management and prevention company, on Tuesday released the highly-anticipated findings of their 2024 Cardholder Dispute Index .
The Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) assessors have recommended...
Help support Florida families in need this holiday season by donating non-perishable foods.
DESOTO COUNTY -- A Lake Placid driver was killed and a passenger seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on SR 70 ...

Opinion
The most kneejerk Democrats and Republicans will vote for whoever their party nominates, but millions...
In 1875, Congress took a historic step in the fight against human trafficking by ...

Weather
The haze over Central Florida on Tuesday was the result of wildfires more than 1,000 miles away, according to the National Weather Service.

Schools
A CTF tournament is a computer security competition, like a hackathon.
Florida roads are about to get more crowded - and hazardous - as 2.8 million students prepare to return to school.

Sports

Government

New year brings new laws in Florida

Several new laws take effect Jan. 1 in the state of Florida. Ethics Requirements ...

U.S. Postal Service announces Holiday Operating Schedule

In observance of the two holidays, Post Offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Jan. 1.

Gov. DeSantis strengthens Florida’s commitment to abused and neglected children

Funding for the Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office in Governor DeSantis’ Focus on....

Health

Six reasons why you should take your mental health seriously

Many people underestimate the impact that mental illness can have on an individual...

Keep bed bugs from hitchhiking to your homes

With recent media exposure of bed bug activity impacting travelers worldwide....

How to help children and parents cope with stress during the holidays

It’s considered the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be one of the most...

Business
With the holiday shopping season in full swing, BBB Scam Tracker has gotten dozens of reports...
This funding includes investments to enhance prevention services, increase access and availability of...
Better Business Bureau® is the trusted source for all things online shopping this holiday season.
The BBB Scam Prevention Guide provides a wide range of resources such as motion...

Veterans

Over 4,225 wreaths were placed across the U.S. on National Wreaths Across America Day

Wreaths Across America would like to thank the communities, dedicated volunteers...

Opinion
In recent times, heightened awareness of human trafficking has led to legal ...
Governor Katie Hobbs has had a change of heart over the immigration crisis on Arizona’s southern border.
The numbers don’t lie: child poverty rates more than doubled from 2021 to 2022 and...

Traffic & Road Work
The following column is the Road Watch report for Highlands County for the week beginning Sunday, Dec. 30...
AAA is working to keep impaired drivers off the road this holiday season.
AAA projects a record-setting 6.6 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more...

Entertainment

Malachi Jaggers concert at Highlands Hammock

Agriculture

Researchers focus on reducing the amount of methane cows produce

These researchers hope to reduce a minimum of 25% of U.S. methane emissions ...

Florida-grown holiday mocktails make the day merry and bright

The holiday festivities are always more fun with something warm or bubbly in your hand,

Wildlife & Environment
Ranger Blake Lewis birding October 2018.

Highlands Hammock announces winter nature walks

Highlands Hammock will hold a series of guided nature walks during the busy winter...

Wildfires increasing across eastern U.S., new study reveals

Their findings indicated increasing wildfire risk across the southern and eastern portions...

State News
3 Alabama men die after becoming distressed while swimming at Florida beach

Authorities say three Alabama men are dead from likely drowning after becoming distressed while swimming at a Florida Panhandle beach. The Bay County Sheriff's Office says the young men had traveled …

Ex-Florida law enforcement official says he was forced to resign for defying illegal DeSantis orders

Pennsylvania couple drowns in Florida rip current while on vacation with their 6 children

National and World
Over 1,000 pilgrims died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, officials say

More than 1,000 people died during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia as the faithful faced intense high temperatures at Islamic holy sites in the desert kingdom. Saudi Arabia has not …

Thousands of Iran-backed fighters offer to join Hezbollah in its fight against Israel

It was meant to be a Christian utopia. Now this Nigerian community is helpless against rising seas

