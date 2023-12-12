U.S. Postal Service announces Holiday Operating Schedule

Posted Tuesday, December 12, 2023 11:42 am

FLORIDA — The United States Postal Service announced on Dec. 11 that all branches will be closed in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day. This closure affects all postal services, including retail services, mail delivery and blue collection boxes.

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

This year, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve each fall on Sunday, when normal closures apply. There are currently no plans for limited hours on Saturday, Dec. 23 or Saturday, Dec. 30. Customers are always encouraged to check with their local Post Office for hours of operation.

Additionally, there are currently no plans for early blue box collection times on Saturday, Dec. 23 or Saturday, Dec. 30.

Customers who are unable to mail items before the scheduled collection box pickup times on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 should use the postal locator at tools.usps.com to find Post Office locations that may be open late.

Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

In observance of the two holidays, Post Offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Jan. 1. Blue collection boxes will not be serviced these days and there are no residential or business deliveries — except for Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year in select locations for an additional fee.

Following those holiday closures, Post Offices will be open and regular mail delivery resumes on Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Tuesday, Jan. 2.

As a reminder, blue collection boxes are not serviced on Sundays or federal holidays.

Customers are encouraged to plan their postal needs accordingly and are reminded that many services, such as purchasing stamps and shipping labels, are available at usps.com.

For more helpful resources, including recommended holiday shipping and mailing dates, tools and expert advice, explore the USPS Holiday Newsroom at usps.com/holidaynews.